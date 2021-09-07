Jean MacArthur Brown | OBITUARY

Jean MacArthur Brown, 1926-2021, passed away peacefully on July 27th in Mission Viejo after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, the youngest of seven children and attended Lynn English High School, nursing school and Glendale Community College. She moved to Glendale, California, in 1953 where she lived for the majority of her life.

Jean is predeceased by her husband, Gordon Brown; her parents, John and Jennie MacArthur; her sisters, Dorothy MacArthur Bragdon (Woodbury) and Winnifred MacArthur Smith (Richard); her brothers, Lawrence MacArthur, Lloyd MacArthur (Hazel), Mason MacArthur (Dorothy), Warren MacArthur (Peggy) and sister-in-law, Barbara Brown.

Jean is survived by her son, Gordon Vaughn Brown; daughter, Bonnie Brown Thomas (George); granddaughter, Kelly Thomas O’Toole (Adam); grandson, John Thomas; great-granddaughters Lily and Ava O’Toole and brother-in-law, Raymond Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library or USC Verdugo Hills Hospital Emergency Room.

