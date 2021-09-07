Savey Tufenkian | OBITUARY

Savey “Shoushig” Tufenkian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on August 25 at home in Glendale. She was born in Garadagh, Iran, to Vagharshak and Verjin Shirvanian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Her family consisted of 5 children — Anelka, Hagop, Angel, Savey and Kosti.

She received her high school education in Beit Mery, Lebanon, and received a scholarship to attend American International College in Mass, where she graduated in 1954. Savey and her younger brother Kosti moved to California in 1955. Together they founded Western Disposal Company — later known as Western Waste Industries.

She married Ralph Tufenkian of Los Angeles in 1956. Savey was a kind and generous person who was eager to help her community, local and abroad. After the tragic loss of her son Richard in 1990, Savey and Ralph established the Richard Tufenkian Pre-School which remained closest to her heart to the end. In addition to the Pre-School, she has played a major role in the founding and continuation of many Armenian organizations such as Armenian International Women’s Assoc., AMAA orphan and Child Care, USC Institute of Armenian Studies, and many more. Words cannot express the void left in the lives of those who loved her.

Savey is survived by her husband of 63 years Ralph Tufenkian, son Greg & Caroline Tufenkian and daughter Sandra & Paul Kalemkiarian. She is cherished by her grandchildren Sara, Lisa and Lena and spouses, and Sam, Michael and Max. She was blessed with 3 great grandchildren Micah, Ani & Ambrose. She is also missed dearly by her remaining brother Kosti and Marian Shirvanian and family as well as the Gordian, Shirvanian and Aykanian families.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at United Armenian Congregational Church, 3480 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles. Followed by Internment at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

In lieu of flowers is St. Mary’s Richard Tufenkian Pre-School https://tufenkian2025.com or Adventist Health Breast Center.

