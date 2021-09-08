Bulldogs Drop Second Straight Game

First published in the Sept. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank High School varsity football team suffered its second setback of the season last Friday, falling to Golden Valley High of Santa Clarita, 35-14, in a non-league contest.

The Bulldogs struggled on offense, garnering 55 yards on the ground and averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Dylan Robinson led Burbank (0-2 overall record) by completing 14 of 22 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He also ran for 17 yards and a score.

Junior running back Jonathan Powell was held to 19 yards on five carries and Jacob Mendieta added 12 yards on four touches.

Jagg Richer continues to shine this season, hauling in three passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. The junior standout also intercepted two passes on defense. Zakk Estrada had a team-high six receptions for 63 yards and Rony Preza caught a 28-yard pass.

Evan Miller led Burbank’s defense with nine tackles and Nick Franco added seven. Brekkan Spens finished with five solo tackles, and teammates Josh Garcia and Michaelangelo Salazar each contributed four tackles. Senior Jake Ferrat recorded three sacks and Rene Harris also had one sack.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to travel to Pasadena to take on La Salle College Preparatory but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Burbank Athletic Director Patrick McMenamin announced Friday morning that the team found another opponent in Mountain View of El Monte. Results for the contest were released after the Leader’s deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.