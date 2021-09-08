Detectives Probe Stabbing Death

First published in the Sept. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press .

Detectives continue to investigate a homicide that apparently resulted from a fight outside a restaurant last month, the Glendale Police Department said.

A 37-year-old Glendale man was killed in that Aug. 13 altercation, which also sent two others to a hospital with stab wounds. A GPD spokesman said this week that officers had not yet made any arrests and continue to seek information about the fight.

Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said multiple emergency calls made shortly before midnight on Friday, Aug. 13, reported that a large fight was underway outside a restaurant in the 300 block of North Verdugo Road. Officers who arrived at the scene discovered that three men had been stabbed. It remained unclear how many people were involved in the fight, Hauptmann said.

All three men were taken to a hospital, where one succumbed to his stab wounds, Hauptmann said. The other two have since been treated and released from medical care. The three men knew each other, he added.

The death represents Glendale’s first homicide of 2021, according to the department.

Those with additional information about the incident are urged to contact the GPD at (818) 548-4911. Witnesses can also report anonymous tips to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.