Falcons Shut Out by Newbury Park in Opener

First published in the Sept. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press .

Crescenta Valley High School was seemingly overmatched against visiting Newbury Park as the Falcons were shut out, 42-0, in their season-opening matchup at Glendale High School’s Moyse Field on Aug. 28.

The first quarter was challenging as Newbury Park jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Things got tougher for CV (0-1 overall record) when quarterback Carson Center threw an interception, which resulted in Newbury Park’s fifth touchdown, and was injured on the play. Center was removed from the game with 11:32 in the second quarter and was unable to return. “Obviously [Center] wasn’t able to come back in the game,” said Hudson Gossard, CV’s head football coach. “[Alexander] Barseghyan came in and did a great job for us. As the backup, he doesn’t get a great amount of reps during the week. He came in and did a great job, so we were really proud of him for that.”

Center finished his evening completing two for eight passes for 24 yards and one interception. After taking over for the injured Center, Barseghyan wrapped up the evening, completing seven of his 11 attempts and for 39 yards.

With 3:40 left to play in the second quarter, Newbury Park (1-0) recorded its sixth and final touchdown for a 42-0 lead. Both teams were held scoreless for the remainder of the matchup.

Facing a large deficit, Gossard had a straightforward halftime message for his team in the locker room.

“Just to keep competing, which they did in the second half,” Gossard said. “Things are obviously not going our way, but second half, they competed, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Despite the loss, CV’s tight end Remi Valdes and running back Luke Steele led their team with 37 and 35 receiving yards, respectively. Additionally, running back Samuel Lee had four receiving yards.

CV’s Tyler Oliver gained 18 yards rushing, Valdes rushed for 11 yards, Center gained nine yards and Steele rushed for four yards, a total of 42 rushing yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were several individual standout performances. CV’s defense was anchored by linebacker Jacob Aguilar, who had five solo tackles and two assists. Junior Calix Jamerson had two tackles and one assist, junior Shade Schaefer had two tackles, Lee had one tackle and one assist, and junior Von Khanjian had three assists.

CV’s special teams had a light evening. The Falcons’ only kickoff was by Miles Vallejo for 35 yards to start the second half when Newbury Park received the ball. Meanwhile, CV’s Oliver had five punts for 136 yards, and Vallejo had one punt for 30 yards.

Senior Anthony Sharlakian returned two kickoffs for a total of 50 yards.

“We were getting beat pretty good there, but we were still competing,” Gossard said. “You gotta see what you’re made of when things aren’t going your way, and the guys continued to compete.”

The Falcons are scheduled to play at Baldwin Park’s Sierra Vista High in a nonleague matchup on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.