Kiwanis Club Honors Brown as La Cañadan of the Year

First published in the Sept. 2 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Greg Brown was lauded as La Cañadan of the Year for 2020, an award sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, in front of 100 guests last week. Brown was recognized for his outstanding civic and religious service spanning more than 30 years.

“At the end of the day, it is not about accomplishments — it is all about the people you get to meet, work and associate with along the way,” Brown said after the event. “It was incredibly special to be able to gather with many of those fantastic people at one time and place. Thanks, again, for allowing me to be a part of such a great family, group of friends and community.”

State Sen. Anthony Portantino served as emcee, while Kiwanian Linda Fors opened the program with a patriotic song. Kiwanis President-elect Terry Piasky led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance, with the invocation led by Bishop David Gill of the La Cañada First Ward, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The program included tributes from Randy Strapazon, representing LCF Trails Council; former La Cañada Flintridge Councilman Don Voss; LCF Chamber of Commerce and Community Association President/CEO Pat Anderson; LCF Councilman Michael Davitt. Brown’s wife Joyce and his daughter, Melanie, shared special insights and memories.

Special greetings, commemorative plaques or certificates were presented to Brown by Portantino, Congressman Adam Schiff’s district field representative Teresa Lamb-Simpson, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman’s communications director Blake Dellinger, Los Angeles County Fire Department Division 3 AC Anderson Mackey, LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette, with LCF Mayor Pro Tem Keith Eich providing a plaque from the City Council, and presenting on behalf of the Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“It was very gratifying to have so many distinguished community members join us in honoring Greg Brown as our La Cañadan of the Year,” said Kiwanis Club of La Cañada President Dennis Fors. “We were thrilled to see the community come together in this meaningful way.”

