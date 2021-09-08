Saint Finbar School Ushers in New Class, Principal

First published in the Sept. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Students, parents and staff at Saint Finbar Parish School greeted each other on the first day of class last week with a new principal overseeing the Catholic school this year.

The Notre Dame High School marching band and cheerleading team welcomed visitors during the back-to-school event on Aug. 25.

Rosselle Azar, who was announced as the elementary school’s principal earlier this year, worked with teachers and staff members to coordinate the festivities after an extended period of distance learning.

“This thunderous first day is a testament to the dedication this innovative school holds with their students and community,” Saint Finbar Parish School said in a statement.

New to the institution’s offerings is a collaboration with the Notre Dame High School on the Burbank school’s band and music program. The parish school said the initiative would offer students new opportunities to discover and cultivate a music education.

The school added that it is taking extra steps to keep students safe during the pandemic by making weekly COVID-19 testing available for staff and students.

“Principal Ms. Rosselle Azar and her amazing staff, along with Saint Finbar School’s pastor, Father Francis [Mendoza], have discovered the secret to success for teaching young minds on being the future leaders and ambassadors of faith, family and country — it takes more than a village, it takes a community,” the school said.

Sister Regina Palamara, a missionary sister of Mother Frances Cabrini, gave a special blessing during the welcoming event. Mendoza also visited each classroom to bless the students later that day.