St. Francis Falls to Damien

The St. Francis High School varsity football team suffered its first setback of the season last Friday at the hands of visiting La Verne Damien, which jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 42-17 victory.

The Golden Knights (1-1 overall) struggled to contain the Spartan offense, which garnered 400 yards and was led by quarterback Dylan Gutierrez, who completed eight of 12 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

One week removed from a memorable 362-yard performance against Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach, St. Francis senior running back Max Garrison was held to 26 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. He also caught four passes for a team-high 40 yards.

Junior quarterback Jack Jacobs completed 18 of 28 passes for 120 yards and rushed for 37 yards and a score. Andrew Howard finished with four receptions for 29 yards and Preston Jernegan had two catches for 20 yards.

Jernegan led the Golden Knights’ defense with 14 tackles and teammates Diego Jimenez and Duncan Sprengel each contributed four.