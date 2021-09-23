Vincent Dundee Jr. | Obituary

Vince Dundee Jr., visionary restaurateur, businessman and first Mayor of La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge, passed away earlier this month at the age of 90.

Dundee is best known for owning and operating several themed restaurants and liquor stores in the Crescenta Valley foothills and Glendale during the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including the Scotch Mist Restaurant, Kona Kai Inn, Guv’nors English Pub, Sherlock’s Disco and Christophers Restaurant. He also ran his famous Vincent Dundee Continental Catering Co., that catered hundreds of events and weddings throughout Southern California.

Dundee went to Hoover High School in Glendale and graduated from USC in 1953, where he met his wonderful wife, Rita. He served in the Air Force as 1st lieutenant and returned back to the Crescenta Valley and opened his first restaurant, The Scotch Mist, on Foothill Boulevard. He continued with the Kona Kai Inn directly across the street with many other remodels and changes throughout the years. He was well known throughout the area for the next 50 years for hosting parties, special events and helping service clubs and charities in the area.

He will be missed by many for his kindness and generosity and witfull stories of life and times of the La Crescenta/La Canada/Glendale area.

Vincent is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita; his 4 children: Vince III, Scott, Erin and Mark Dundee; his 3 daughters-in-law: Judy, Maureen and Caroline; and grandchildren: Amanda, Christian, Claire, Lauren and Gracie Dundee.

Funeral services and a Celebration of Life Memorial are planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Bede Church in La Cañada Flintridge.

