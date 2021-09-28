LCHS Student Receives Heart Association Scholarship

First published in the Sept. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Jenna Milbrodt of La Cañada High School is among five high school students who were awarded $1,000 scholarships by the American Heart Association in recognition of their commitment to wellness and community health.

The association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, offers an in-school fundraising program that prepares students for success by offering leadership development opportunities, community service hours and a college application booster in addition to supporting their physical and emotional well-being.

Juniors and seniors across the country who participated in their in-school or virtual American Heart Challenge program for the 2020-21 school year were eligible for the scholarship program.

Student applicants were required to demonstrate leadership skills within their school’s American Heart Challenge event and showcase their passion for impacting community health. Applications also required a letter of support from their school’s American Heart Challenge adviser.

“Each of these students represents the spirit of the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Kim Slone, the organization’s executive vice president for development and community health. “We are encouraged by their commitment to improving the health and well-being within their local communities and are hopeful these scholarships will continue to shape their future actions of serving and inspiring others.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, only 20% of kids meet physical activity recommendations. The American Heart Challenge is rooted in proven science that has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance for a healthy adulthood.

Funds raised by challenge participants support the heart association’s scientific research and outreach programs, while creating healthier communities. Schools are encouraged to register now for the challenge, to bring expanded curriculum resources to their classrooms and in-home learning environments.