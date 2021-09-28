St. Francis, Flintridge Prep in Action

First published in the Sept. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

It was an big blowout win for St. Francis, as it defeated host Muir, 42-6, in a nonleague game on last Friday. In the winning effort, the Golden Knights had several standout performances.

Junior quarterback Jake Jacobs had 14 completions for 218 yards and added 94 rushing yards on five carries for a team-leading 312 total yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Max Garrison, senior Dylan Bell, sophomore John Calmette and sophomore Preston Jernegan each recorded one touchdown.

Garrison had four receptions for 79 yards and Jernegan added three receptions for 27 yards. Senior Myles Shannon, Calmette and senior Alejandro Ramirez each had two receptions for 55, 21 and 18 yards, respectively. Rounding out the group was Bell, who had received once for 18 yards.

Freshman John Sanders had four carries for two yards, while Calmette and junior Owen Peterson each had two.

On defense, as 18 different players combined for 31 total tackles. Jernegan and Ramirez led the pack with five and three total tackles, respectively. Bell, senior Aiden Chisum, senior Diego Jimenez, senior Duncan Sprengel, junior George Cupp, sophomore Phillip Ocon and senior Milo Orona each added two total tackles. Senior Mayze Bryant, senior Daniel Hara, senior Jake Karadizian, senior Samuel Oliver, senior Simon Lee, Shannon, senior Mher Baranian, junior Michael Gordo and Calmette each added one tackle. The defense put additional pressure on Muir’s quarterback with a team-high two sacks from Orona, while Sprengel and Lee each added one.

St. Francis (2-1 overall record) is scheduled to host Los Altos of Hacienda Heights in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep had its two-game win streak snapped as the Wolves lost, 50-13, on the road against Thacher School in Ojai in a nonleague game on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Before the loss, Prep has been magnificent to open the season, outscoring its first two opponents 107-12.

No individual statistics were available.

After a bye week, Flintridge Prep (2-1 overall record) will look to bounce back in its next scheduled game against visiting Cornerstone Christian of Wildomar in a nonleague matchup on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m.