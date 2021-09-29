Flintridge Bookstore Hosts Halloween Book Signing

Flintridge Bookstore will host a meet-and-greet book signing for author

Antoinette Corley-Newman’s first children’s picture book, “Trick or Treat: The Story of How the Switch Witch Came To Be,” on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1-3 p.m.

A portion of the sales will go to Grace Gives, the charitable organization founded by the author’s children.

Corley-Newman, a clinical psychologist, “has channeled her expertise and knowledge into a book that takes readers on a magical journey toward self-discovery,” the bookstore said in a statement.

The author’s book centers around Abigail, a precocious witch, and her Harvest Festival adventures. Abigail and her Transylvania friends enjoy dressing up and participating in the Harvest Festival in the hopes of winning mortal treats. Readers learn about the significance of the Harvest Festival, why it means so much to Abigail, and in general, the importance of family and traditions.

Corley-Newman currently sits on the advisory committee of the philanthropic support organization she encouraged her children to create: Grace Gives.

“This journey began when her three children decided to assemble and hand out care packages to the homeless in their community,” the statement detailed. “The charity promotes self-love and kindness and raises awareness for other causes on a local and global level.”

For more information about the organization where a portion of Corley-Newman’s book sales will go, visit GraceGives.org.

To order your book on the Flintridge Bookstore website, visit flintridgebooks.com/presales-local-authors/trick-or-treat-the-story-of-the-switch-witch-and-how-she-came-to-be-by-dr-antoinette-corley-newman. Exclusively for Flintridge Bookstore, Corley-Newman can personalize all presales.

Email Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com for addition details regarding the event.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Parking is available behind the store and on the street. All COVID protocols will be observed.

