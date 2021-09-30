Robert ‘Bob’ Hakman | Obituary

Former La Cañada resident Robert “Bob” Hakman, 87, died peacefully on September 21, 2021, at his Altadena home.

Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 29, 1934, to Jack and Julia Hakman. He developed a love of theater and musicals from a young age, performing plays with his brother and neighborhood friends.

Bob studied acting at Goodman Theater in Chicago, where he met his wife Sandra, a fellow actor. The couple moved to Southern California in the 1950s and had two daughters.

Bob’s life centered around theater. Over the years, he acted in and directed productions with Eagle Rock’s Hilltop Players, Glendale Center Theater, La Cañada Players and Sierra Madre Playhouse.

True to his Armenian heritage, Bob liked being with people and entertaining at home. He was dynamic, loyal and passionate to his friends and family.

He loved his annual trips to New York to see Broadway shows and trips to Cambria, where he enjoyed walks on the beach and good food and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife Sandra, his daughters Valerie (spouse Jonathan) and Julie (spouse Billie), and grandchildren Bryan and Brooke.

Arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Bob’s life in late fall.

