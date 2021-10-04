St. Francis Wins, 45-20

First published in the Sept. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

St. Francis High School’s varsity football team crushed visiting Los Altos of Hacienda Heights, 45-20, in a nonleague game last Friday, Sept. 24. The Golden Knights (3-1 overall record) earned their second straight win on the back of junior quarterback Jack Jacobs and senior Max Garrison.

Jacobs was outstanding, completing 13 of 15 for 165 yards. He also had six carries and one passing touchdown. Garrison also had a terrific game with three touchdowns and a team-high 13 carries for 150 yards in addition to one reception for four yards.

Senior Myles Shannon recorded a team-high 63 yards on three receptions while sophomore Preston Jernegan added 24 yards on three receptions. Seniors Daniel Hara and Mayze Bryant each had two receptions for 29 and five yards, respectively, while seniors Alejandro Ramirez (one touchdown) and Dylan Bell added one reception for 35 and five yards, respectively.

Sophomore John Calmette and had two carries for 27 yards and freshman John Sanders had one for 12 yards with a touchdown.