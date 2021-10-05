Methodist Hospital’s Crystal Ball Is Oct. 9

The Methodist Hospital Foundation has announced this year’s Crystal Ball will return to the Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The in-person, black-tie event will feature the Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel and include a hosted reception, fine dining, dancing, a silent auction and a live auction.

This year’s 32nd annual celebration will support the advanced technology and innovative treatments at Methodist Hospital.

Aner and Rebecca Iglesias will be honored for their leadership and charitable support of the healing mission of Methodist Hospital. Previous Crystal Ball honorees Patty Nijjar and cardiologist Dr. Heiner Vogelbach will serve as event co-chairs.

To learn more about Crystal Ball sponsorships or to purchase event tickets, visit mhcrystalball.com or contact the Methodist Hospital Foundation at (626) 898-8888.

