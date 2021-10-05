YWCA Targets Domestic Violence

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

This month, YWCA Glendale and Pasadena is launching a community-coordinated conversation about domestic violence and how the community can contribute to changing the narrative on this often overshadowed but fundamental topic.

“More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes,” the organization said in a statement. “Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.”

During October, YWCA will share content in English, Spanish and Armenian on its social media channels (@YWCAGP) to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the YWCA and the Glendale Commission on the Status of Women will hold the third annual Purple Tie Awards on the steps of Glendale City Hall to honor men who are working to end domestic violence and build a culture of support for survivors in Glendale.

This year’s honorees include Glendale City Church’s Pastor Todd Leonard, Glendale police Sgt. Aaron Zeigler and Good Morning Armenians’ Mher Baghdasaryan. The awards presentation will be followed by a lighting of City Hall in purple, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That event will be led by Mayor Paula Devine.

A YWCA Week Without Violence, planned for Oct. 18-23, is designed to engage advocates, partners and the public in starting a national conversation. As part of this week of activities, YWCA will host Pasadena’s 19th annual Women for Racial Justice Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 20, to support its Girls’ Empowerment Programs, the organization’s largest violence prevention initiative.

Tickets can be purchased at 2021wrjb.swell.gives.

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the YWCA’s confidential hotline at (888) 999-7511 or visit ywcagp.org for more information.