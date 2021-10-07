Glendale Memorial Hospital Honored With Community Award

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center is being honored with a Community Service Award from the city of Glendale and the Glendale Police Department for providing COVID-19 vaccines to essential city workers, including police, fire and city personnel.

“Glendale Memorial Hospital has been a valuable community partner to GPD and the city for many years,” said GPD Chief Carl Povilaitis. “With constantly changing county regulations dependent upon COVID-19 cases within the community, the Glendale Police Department has been fortunate to remain consistent partners with Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital.”

When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the hospital reached out to the city of Glendale and offered the vaccine to as many essential workers as possible. In fact, Glendale Memorial provided thousands of vaccines to essential workers and community members over the course of the last several months.

“Glendale Memorial is the community’s hospital, and that means doing whatever it takes to support the diverse needs of our residents,” said President Jill Welton, Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. “Vaccinating our essential workers and providing medical and mental health services are key factors to ensuring a healthier community.”

According to the city, Community Service Awards are presented to members of the community who go above and beyond in serving fellow community members.