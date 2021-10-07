Grateful Grove Gala Is Oct. 16

Monte Vista Grove Homes presents its Grateful Grove Gala: Community in all Seasons on Saturday, Oct. 16, as a tribute to the resilience, generosity and inspiration demonstrated by its many and diverse community supporters. The event, which will be held at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, begins with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the program and dinner at 6 p.m.

The Gala Spirit Award honorees are the Berns Team (award-winning real estate professionals), Rev. Chuck Osburn of La Cañada Presbyterian Church, Citizens Business Bank and CitizensTrust; and special honoree is the Pasadena Health Department. “Each has contributed uniquely to the health and well-being of MVGH residents,” an event spokesperson said.

The Berns Team, led by Jason and Laura Berns, has helped more than 850 families meet their real estate needs since 2012. The team displays incredible philanthropic generosity through their nonprofit “Berns Team Blessings,” which donates to dozens of nonprofits all over Southern California.

Osburn has been a longtime pastor at LCPC, introducing and leading many valuable programs. Currently, he is the associate pastor of Congregational Care and Adult Formation. He oversees Lay Counseling, Deacons, Small Group and Adult Formation Ministries. He has served as a trustee at MVGH.

Since 1974, Citizens Business Bank has been creating banking relationships by focusing on the customer and helping them achieve more for their business, their employees, and the communities they serve. They have faithfully served Monte Vista Grove Homes well for many years.

Fritz Coleman will emcee the event and Jack Lantz will provide special music.

Founded in 1924, MVGH is a senior care community located on a 14-acre campus in Pasadena.

To purchase tickets or support the event, visit MVGH.org/gala.

For more information, email MVGH at events@mvgh.org or call Lindsey Mansis at (626) 796-6135, ext. 438.