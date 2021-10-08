Tournament of Roses to Host Fundraiser for Burbank Float

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is holding a free open house and craft faire today, Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to raise money for its 2022 Rose Parade float.

The event will take place at the float site in the Burbank Water and Power yard at 123 W. Olive Ave. More than 23 vendors will attend, selling items such as homemade tote bags, key chains, pottery, clothing, wreaths, organic soaps, stuffed animals and more. Raffle tickets will also be available, while Burbank’s under-construction float for next year’s Rose Parade, titled “An Unlikely Tale,” will be viewable.

A food truck will also be onsite to allow visitors to purchase lunch. Free parking is available at the Metrolink parking lot at 5 West Olive Ave.

Attendees are asked to wear a face covering.

After being cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the Rose Parade will return on Jan. 1, 2022. Volunteers have been working for a year and a half on the city of Burbank’s parade entry, which will be displayed on Near Year’s Day in Pasadena.

While the labor is all volunteer, the materials are not always donated, and the local Tournament of Roses Association said that many items used to construct and decorate the float have become more expensive.

A flier for the open house and craft faire is available at BurbankRoseFloat.com.