Nitros Dropped by Azusa High, 32-22

First published in the Oct. 9 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity football team fell to 1-6 overall with its recent loss against visiting Azusa High, 32-22, in a nonleague game last Friday.

Senior quarterback Dennis Perez completed six for 12 passes for 91 yards. He also had 23 carries for 70 yards, both team-highs.

Glendale senior Keirson Florita also had a nice offensive game with seven carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 49 yards. Florita’s 91-yard punt return scored one of Glendale’s three total touchdowns.

Sophomore Joseph Caballero recorded a touchdown in addition to two receptions and one carry for 35 total yards.

Senior Bryant Marte scored Glendale’s third touchdown on two carries for 1 yard.

Junior Jayden Wilia had two receptions for 26 yards while junior Chino Alonzo had six carries for 6 yards.

The Nitros will visit Village Christian of Sun Valley for a nonleague game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.