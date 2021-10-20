Democratic Club Tackles Environmental Wins, Losses

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Cheryl Auger will speak at the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club’s Zoom meeting Sunday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. and deliver an update on California and federal laws involving the environment.

Auger is president of Ban SUP (Single-Use Plastics), a group that focuses on bringing awareness to the plastics crisis in local, state and federal legislation. She is also the owner of Ban SUP Refill, a Pasadena store that helps people transition away from plastic to reusable containers and sustainable packaging.

With keen interest in environmental legislation, Auger will discuss what progress has been made and where it is still lacking.

Officer candidates for 2022 will also be presented to the members.

For login details for the 3-5 p.m. meeting, visit ccdemclub.org.