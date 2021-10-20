LCF Educational Foundation Hosts Wine Auction

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation recently hosted its fifth annual LCF Wine Auction at the Jonathan Club, which benefitted the LCFEF Endowment Fund.

The wine auction included cult wines, rare bourbons and whiskeys which helped raise more than $120,000 for the LCFEF Endowment Fund.

The intimate event was accompanied by premium wine tasting and a gourmet dinner.

Guests had the opportunity to acquire unique and hard-to-find wines with the added satisfaction that they are contributing to the future success of the La Cañada schools. The evening showcased cult California Cabernets, Pinots and Chardonnays, such as Harlan, Bond, Kosta Brown, Sea Smoke and Merry Edwards. Also, rare bourbons and whiskeys like Pappy Van Winkle, Macallan and Cuban cigars, such as Montecristo and Trinidad were auctioned.