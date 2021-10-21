Donation to Help Fund School STEM Devices

First published in the Oct. 16 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank Unified School District was awarded another grant from the Chuck Lorre Foundation, receiving $156,277 to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education for 11 secondary schools

Each school will receive $14,207 that will pay for iPads, carts to charge and safely store the tablets, cases for each device, 3D printers and Osmo kits, which are gaming accessories for iPads that educate children through physical-digital interactions. Approximately 6,000 students will have access to the devices during the school year.

“Thank you to the Chuck Lorre Foundation. They’ve been great partners and great supporters of our district, and we are very grateful to them,” Steve Frintner, Board of Education president, said during a meeting on Oct. 7.

The funds came through the foundation’s Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which was established in 2018 to support STEM education in public schools throughout the nation.

Founder Chuck Lorre — a prolific TV writer and producer who created popular sitcoms such as “The Big Bang Theory”, “Young Sheldon” and “Two and a Half Men” — began the foundation in 2013 and later launched the Young Sheldon STEM Initiative to “foster excitement for learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” according the foundation’s site.

Sharon Cuseo, BUSD assistant superintendent of educational services, said the foundation has supported the district in the past with contributions for musical instruments, food services, and salaries for the arts and career technical education coordinator and a music teacher.

“They are a great partner to the district,” said Cuseo, who added that she is “very excited” for young learners to have access to iPads and kits.