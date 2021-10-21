Kiwanis Club Celebrates a Century of Service

First published in the Oct. 16 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Members of Kiwanis Club of Glendale recently installed their 2021-22 president, Mike Swan, at the Elks Lodge in Glendale.

Swan will preside over the club while it celebrates its 100th year of service to the community. Swan is president of Crystalmark Dental in Glendale and has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale since 2012.

Also installed were the incoming club officers, including President-elect Lisa Brooks, Vice Presidents Hilda Morovati and Karen Swan, Secretary Patricia Larrigan, Treasurer Patricia Magoffin Haskell and former President Monica Sierra.

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale regularly feeds the homeless clients at Ascencia and provides scholarships to outstanding senior students in the area. Kiwanis awards financial grants and offers volunteer service to the Glendale Salvation Army, the Glendale/Pasadena YWCA, Verdugo Hills Council Scouts, YMCA Glendale, Glendale Arts, Glendale Youth Alliance, Campbell Center, Family Promise of the Verdugos, Key Club and K-Kids, and a number of other local nonprofits. The club’s largest annual fundraiser, “The Kiwanis Incredible Duck Race,” be held in April of 2022.

The Swans have been hands-on volunteers with the organization’s many projects since they joined the club. In Mike Swan’s words at his installation, he is “ready to serve.”

Anyone wanting to learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, visit glendalekiwanis.org, or email Larrigan at glendalekiwanis@gmail.com to arrange to attend a meeting.

The club meets Fridays at noon at the Elks Lodge at 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale and welcomes visitors and new members. Informative and entertaining programs are part of each meeting, along with lunch.