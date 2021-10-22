Historic Preservation Author Visits Flintridge Bookstore

First published in the Oct. 14 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Flintridge Bookstore will welcome author Ken Bernstein of “Preserving Los Angeles: How Historic Places Can Transform America’s Cities,” for an outdoor multimedia presentation on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.

The presentation will focus on the revival of Los Angeles neighborhoods through historic preservation.

Bernstein oversees the Los Angeles Office of Historic Resources. Under his leadership, L.A. has developed one of the most successful historic preservation programs and surveys of historic resources in the nation, Flintridge Bookstore said in a statement.

“‘Preserving Los Angeles’ is a chronicle of urban transformation and a guide for citizens and urban practitioners who hope to preserve the unique culture of their own cities,” according to the statement. “Bernstein’s text is illustrated with full-color images by prominent architectural photographer Stephen Schafer.

“As one of the most diverse cities in the world, Los Angeles’ approach to historic preservation extends beyond the preservation of significant architecture, to identifying and protecting the places of social and cultural meaning.”

Bernstein is also a principal city planner for the L.A. Department of City Planning. His office is responsible for L.A.’s historic preservation policies and programs. The lead staff member for the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission, Bernstein has also overseen SurveyLA, a multi-year citywide survey of historic resources. Before joining the Department of City Planning, he was director of preservation issues for the Los Angeles Conservancy, the largest local nonprofit historic preservation organization in the country.

Stephen Schafer is an architectural photographer who crisscrosses America documenting significant places for the National Register of Historic Places and the Historic American Buildings Survey collection at the Library of Congress.

For more information about the event, email Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com. Flintridge bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd.

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.