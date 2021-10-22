Methodist Church Observes Laity Sunday

La Cañada United Methodist Church celebrates Laity Sunday with messages from Bob Kemmerer and Doug Gulick this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Reflecting on Acts 2:43-47, the church community will discuss its hopes for the future of LCUMC. Other lay people will help lead the worship.

LCUMC’s services include singing and reciting prayers. Masks are required for worship. For those who choose to participate virtually, a recording of the sermon will be available on Sunday afternoon at lcumc.com and on the church’s Facebook page.

LCUMC is located at 104 Berkshire Place, adjacent to the LCHS sports fields.

For more info about the church’s virtual activities, visit lcumc.com, or call the office at (818) 790-3605.

