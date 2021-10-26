Flintridge Prep Defeats Milken, 29-15

First published in the Oct. 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Sophomore Noah Willingham rushed for three touchdowns to lead Flintridge Prep’s varsity football team to a 29-14 victory over Milken School of Los Angeles last week.

Christian Baydaline caught a touchdown pass from junior Jack Jones for the Wolves, who held a 29-point halftime lead.

Meanwhile, senior linebacker Nick Gonzalez was one of the top defensive players for Coach Russell White’s team.

A turnover as well as an onside kick recovery played key roles in Milken’s two second-half touchdowns.

Flintridge Prep, which has a 1-0 record in the Prep 8-Man League (4-1 overall), will play this Friday at Windward in Los Angeles at 3 p.m.