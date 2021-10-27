Burbank Dominates Crescenta Valley, 14-4

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ team defeated visiting Crescenta Valley, 14-4, behind sweeps from Bulldogs No. 2 and No. 3 singles players Cleo Wang and Send Hammel on Thursday afternoon.

The match was clinched during the second round when Burbank won its 10th set.

“Our singles carried us again,” said Loi Phan, Burbank’s head coach. “Cleo has been very consistent pretty much all year, and all three [doubles] teams are consistent. I’m happy with our result.”

Burbank’s Victoria Kalantar, Wang and Hammel had a fine afternoon, earning wins in eight of nine games against Crescenta Valley’s Claudia Chmielewski, Lily Tadevosyan, Crystal Smith and alternate Chloe Kim. The only Falcons singles victory belonged to Kim, who defeated Burbank alternate Erika Ayriyan.

Crescenta Valley’s No. 3 doubles team, Karis Yun, Teleya Blunt and alternate Ramya Kumarasuriar, earned the Falcons’ only sweep, defeating Burbank’s Arpi Krikorian and Lilyan Hawrylo, Lena and Jenna Jabourian, and Elli Sumera and Ellen Petrosyan.

Burbank’s Brianna Khobramasihi and Meeneh Mirzaians won their two sets before being subbed out in the final round.