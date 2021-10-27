Falcons Defeated by Burbank, 14-4

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ team lost to Burbank, 14-4, in Pacific League action on Thursday afternoon.

CV’s No. 3 doubles team — Karis Yun, Teleya Blunt and alternate Ramya Kumarasuriar — earned the Falcons’ only sweep, defeating Burbank’s Arpi Krikorian and Lilyan Hawrylo, Lena and Jenna Jabourian, and Elli Sumera and Ellen Petrosyan.

Crescenta Valley’s Claudia Chmielewski, Lily Tadevosyan, Crystal Smith and alternate Chloe Kim were shut down by the Bulldogs, as the Falcons’ only singles victory belonged to Kim, who defeated Burbank’s alternate Erika Ayriyan.

“It’s been a tough match to start because we had a lot of injuries and some racket issues,” said Alex Jang, Crescenta Valley’s assistant coach. “[Our team] fought hard; they did the best that they could, which I really appreciate. They’ve always been competitive and always tried their best every match, no matter what happens. The resilience they have shown this season is really, really remarkable.”

The Bulldogs finished the season 10-3 in Pacific League play (11-3 overall), while the Falcons dropped to 6-7 in league (6-7 overall).