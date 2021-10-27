Glendale Memorial Hospital Provides Millions in Benefits To Local Residents

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center provided more than $27 million in patient financial assistance and community benefit programs in fiscal year 2021.

“GMHHC offers a comprehensive approach to improve community health, including financial assistance for those unable to afford medically necessary care, a range of prevention and health improvement programs conducted by the hospital alongside community partners, and investments in efforts that address the social determinants of health,” the hospital said in a statement.

During the 2021 fiscal year, Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center provided $27,661,933 in patient financial assistance, unreimbursed costs of Medicaid, community health improvement services and other community benefits.

In addition to the community health improvement services and other community benefit programs, the hospital also offers financial assistance for medically necessary hospital services to patients who meet certain criteria. More information about the hospital’s Financial Assistance Policy, including who is eligible to receive assistance, can be found at dignityhealth.org/socal/locations/glendalememorial/patients-and-visitors/for-patients/billing-and-payment/financial-assistance and general information about the hospital can be found at dignityhealth.org/socal/locations/glendalememorial.