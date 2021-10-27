Verdugo Woodlands School Aided by Assistance League

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Assistance League of Glendale recently donated $2,000 to Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School to buy books for its school library, as part of its sponsorship of Authors and Illustrators Day.

Authors and Illustrators Day is a program in which professionals visiting the Glendale Unified School District elementary schools to teach the students they, too, can become an author or draw the pictures for the sorts of books they enjoy reading. The four authors coming to Verdugo Woodlands this year include Tao Nyeu (for students in grades TK-K), Caroline Arnold (grades 1-2), Michelle Markel (grades 3-4) and Tracy Holczer (grades 5-6).

The authors’ visit will be Tuesday, Nov. 2. Once Upon a Time in Montrose is ordering the books in anticipation of an after-school sale and book-signing event that day.

This event is funded by the Thrift Alley, Assistance League’s shop, at 314 Harvard St. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Thrift Alley continues to accept donations of items to be made available to customers for affordable prices.

For more information about Assistance League call President Carol Svatora at (586) 202-8764.