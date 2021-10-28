Envision Consulting Founder Launches Podcast

First published in the Oct. 21 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

When non-profit professional and Envision Consulting co-founder Matt Kamin listened to podcasts about the NPO world, he discovered two things. First, he wanted to know more about the people behind the organizations – the inspired leaders and do-gooders whose tireless efforts keep things running, especially during times of crises. And second, he wanted an beverage. He says “something hard” to help him get through the often dense and dry content in these podcasts.

With those objectives in mind, Envision launched its own podcast, “Nonprofit on the Rocks: Hosted by Matt Kamin.” The podcast, which airs twice a month, features happy hour interviews with nonprofit leaders in Southern California and around the country.

Kamin and his guests pour a drink and then pour over topics ranging from how the leaders got their start in nonprofits and what it takes to lead an organization through a global pandemic, to which “Beverly Hills 90210” character they possibly had a crush on.

Kamin even has a fun show segment called “Mattsplains Across the Country,” where he pauses to explain concepts that listeners who may not be in the nonprofit world may not understand, or answers questions from listeners who have reached out on social media.

Kamin’s extensive background as a nonprofit founder, executive, board member and consultant give him the gravitas, insight and know-how to navigate the complex world of nonprofits. But it is his charming sense of humor and congenial nature that puts his guests at ease and makes each conversation fun and intimate for guest and listener alike.

To find out more about the show and guests, or to stream episodes, go to envisionnonprofit.com/podcast, or listen on all major podcast streaming services.