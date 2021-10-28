GCC Players Share League Honor

First published in the Oct. 23 print issue of the Glendale News Press.
Two Glendale Community College football players shared the Offensive Player of the Week title for the Southern California Football Association following the Vaqueros’ drubbing of West Los Angeles College 52-20 last Saturday.
Quarterback Nick Garcia and wideout Nick Johnson, both freshmen, took home the title this week along with their victory.
Garcia, a product of John Burroughs High School in Burbank, completed 18 of 21 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns against the West L.A. Wildcats. He also rushed for a touchdown last Saturday. On the season, Garcia has a 65.3% competition percentage, with 62 of 95 throws finding their targets for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also having thrown six interceptions.
Johnson, a Claremont native who graduated from the Webb Schools, hauled in nine of Garcia’s passes for 212 yards and three scores, and tacked on a 23-yard punt return. On the year, Johnson has totaled 18 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns.
The Vaqueros are 3-2 this season (including a victory-by-forfeit against L.A. Pierce) and host the Orange Coast College Pirates (1-4) tonight at Sartoris Field.
