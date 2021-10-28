Gooden Center’s Run for Recovery Is Oct. 30

The Gooden Center’s annual Run for Recovery fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Lacy Park in San Marino. Registration is now open for the 5K race, which begins at 7:30 a.m., and the Fun Run, which begins at 9 a.m.

The event will feature celebrity master of ceremonies Alex Winter.

Awards will be presented to the first, second and third place finishers in the men’s and women’s 5K divisions. Children of all ages are eligible to participate in the Fun Run; the 5K is open to ages 6 and older.

With the event being held the day before Halloween, prizes will be awarded for adult best costume for both adults and children.

All participants will receive a Run For Recovery T-shirt, tote bag, runner’s bib, finisher’s medal, swag bag and access to the Vendor Village.

“The Gooden Center looks to raise awareness for two of the most tragic — and preventable — issues facing the country today: substance use and mental health disorders,” according to a statement from the Gooden Center.

For more information, contact event chair George Ricciardella at gricciardella@goodencenter.org.

