LCPC to Host Blood Drive Nov. 4

La Cañada Presbyterian Church will be hosting a blood drive in the Fellowship Hall on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd.

The Red Cross recently issued an emergency appeal due to a shortage of blood. Blood units need to be used within 42 days, so they must be constantly replenished, according to a statement from the church.

LCPC recommends arriving 15 minutes prior to scheduled donation times to line up.

A social distancing protocol will be followed. Facemasks and a photo ID are required to give blood. To expedite the blood donation process, a RapidPass can be filled out the day of the blood drive prior to your appointment by going online to redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.

Appointments may be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code lacanadapreschurch or by using the Red Cross mobile donor app.

For questions about this event, contact Carrie Campbell at carrie.campbell2@redcross.org, or call LCPC blood drive volunteer Sheri Morton at (818) 790-7612.

