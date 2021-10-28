NCL’s Glendale Chapter Kicks Off Membership Drive

The Glendale Chapter of National Charity League Inc., the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, has announced its annual Membership Drive, which will run Oct. 1 through Jan. 7.

The organization has begun accepting applications from women with daughters currently in 6th through 8th grade. The Glendale Chapter comprises nearly 384 members who reside in the Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Pasadena, Burbank and surrounding areas of Los Angeles.

Glendale Chapter mother-daughter teams volunteered just under 6,645 philanthropy hours in the 2020-21 year for 20 philanthropic organizations in the community, including the YWCA of Glendale, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, decorating Rose Floats, assisting with Southern California Special Olympics on game days, Door of Hope and the Red Cross.

Over the past year, the chapter has donated masks for Acencia and Union Station during this pandemic and provided many meals to the Door of Hope and Union Station families.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new mothers and daughters into our chapter as we continue to create life-long philanthropists who graciously serve the community,” said Monica Ordubegian, Glendale Chapter president.

For more information, prospective members are encouraged to visit the Glendale Chapter’s website at nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/glendale/ or send an email to membershipglendale@nclonline.org.

Membership Drive Details:

• Timeline: Applications for membership are only accepted during the annual Membership Drive from Oct. 1 – Jan. 7 each year.

• Eligibility: A prospective member shall reside within the Glendale, La Cañada, La Cresenta, Pasadena, Burbank, and surrounding areas of Los Angeles, and have a daughter currently in (6th through 8th grade).

• Prospective Member Meeting: Interested mothers are encouraged to attend one of the prospective member meetings. To receive an invitation, contact the chapter at membershipglendale@nclonline.org.

• Applications: Completed applications are due by Jan. 7, 2022.