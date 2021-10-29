‘Sundays With Coleman’ Concert Series Returns Jan. 16

The Coleman Chamber Music Association will resume the “Sundays with Coleman” concert series on Jan. 16, 2022, with a diverse variety of chamber music.

We look forward to welcoming music lovers, emerging from months of COVID confinement, to our 2021-22 season titled, “The Joy of Live Performance.” Highlights of the “Sundays with Coleman” concerts include Quicksilver — the baroque ensemble explores the rich chamber music repertoire from the late Renaissance to the High Baroque.

Returning to Coleman is the internationally-renowned Quatuor Ébène, which will perform Mozart and Brahms, and to close the season in late May will be a special collaboration of the Miró Quartet with violinist Martin Beaver and cellist Clive Greensmith with their performance of Brahms Sextets.

Performances are on Sunday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium.

For additional information and to purchase subscriptions and individual concert tickets, contact the Coleman office at (626) 793-4191 or krfccma@aol.com.

