Some Tricks for Treating Yourself to a Healthful Halloween

First published in the Oct. 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

As the number of coronavirus cases in California continues to decline, families are feeling more comfortable and confident in making plans to celebrate holidays during the fall and beyond.

The first holiday, Halloween, is this Sunday, and the rituals of dressing up and hitting the streets to trick-or-treat are returning this year, as is the popular tradition of local families visiting Indianola Way in La Cañada Flintridge.

After having parts of the street barricaded last year to discourage trick-or-treating, the City Council recently voted to waive permit fees for the road closure that would allow visitors to walk on Indianola to enjoy the decorated homes.

“We are ecstatic in our return to normal life and appreciate that our community can celebrate holidays again,” council Vice President Keith Eich said on Wednesday. “We are happy to do our part to encourage community gatherings like trick-or-treating on Indianola Way. We want everyone to enjoy these events and trust community members to make good personal decisions in following local guidelines.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser on COVID-19 to the president, recently said on CNN that people can “go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up” but encouraged those who are not vaccinated to “think about it.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health lists guidelines for event organizers and individuals celebrating this weekend. The county recommends that families keep their trick-or-treat groups small and that everyone wear a face mask.

“A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask that protects against COVID-19,” the county said in its guidance, which also encourages social distancing, carrying hand sanitizer and avoiding indoor spaces while trick-or-treating.

To reduce the risk of infection when giving out treats, Public Health recommends setting up grab-and-go stations 6 feet from outside your door or finding a creative, fun way to give out candy while keeping your distance.

All indoor events must adhere to county mandates, such as wearing a mask — regardless of vaccination status. The county is also discouraging the use of bounce houses and other enclosed inflatables for Halloween celebrations.