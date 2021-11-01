Dorothy Anne Williams | Obituary

Surrounded by her three loving children, we lost the heart of our family, our beloved mother, Dorothy Anne Williams on October 12, 2021.

The youngest of three girls, Dorothy was born to Helen and Garry Coon on September 14, 1939 in Glendale, California. With her father in the Navy, the family moved around the country until they happily settled in Burbank, California in 1947. She grew up with her two sisters, Carolyn and Barbara, aka Kitty and Bunny. Dorothy attended Lincoln Elementary School, Jordan Middle School and John Burroughs High School, where four of her grandchildren would become third generation high school graduates. Dorothy was married to the love of her life, Jack Williams, for 44 years from 1957-2001 until his passing. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Stillman (husband Jim); her three children Garry Williams (wife Teri Williams), Jeff Williams (wife Vicki Williams) and Debbie Lucas (husband Craig Lucas); seven grandchildren (their significant others) and three great grandchildren.



She was a wonderful wife and mother, and had a wide circle of friends in Burbank, many of whom she remained close with until they were in their 80’s. She and Jack created a wonderful home for their three children, and opened their home to anyone who needed a laugh, a hug or a place to crash. Many of her children’s friends still think of her as an “extra mom.”

In her later years, Dorothy forged a new path. She traveled to dozens of different countries with her friends, kids and grandkids. She took each of her grandkids on a special adventure that she would pick out just for them. She supported many progressive social causes and advocated for equal rights. She was a tireless fan of the Lakers and Dodgers, and we are overjoyed that she got to see both teams win championships last year.

She spent the last few years of her life very content living in a cottage at the beach in Ventura, visiting with loved ones, reading, going to musicals, watching sitcoms and enjoying all of the endeavors of her family.

What brought her the most joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Affectionately known as ‘Nanny,’ ‘Doron’ and ‘Dorothy Mom,’ she loved and cherished them all. Dorothy had special relationships with each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed her time spent talking, texting and FaceTiming them. She loved to hear their stories, see their photos and share in their many activities.

She will forever remain in our hearts. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her family takes great comfort in the knowledge that she was an inspiration to all who knew her. The glass is half empty or the glass is half full. Her glass was overflowing.

In lieu of flowers and to honor her memory, “Live like Dorothy,” pay it forward and do something kind for someone or make a contribution to your favorite charity in her name.