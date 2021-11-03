LCF Educational Foundation Donates $2.1M to LCUSD

First published in the Oct. 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation — with a boost of $100,000 from its endowment fund — contributed $2.1 million to the La Cañada Unified School District at last Tuesday’s LCUSD Governing Board meeting.

“We’re very, very grateful to the volunteers and staff, and all their creative ways to fundraise in such a difficult environment,” said LCUSD Superintendent Wendy Sinnette. “LCUSD would not be the school district it is today without the educational foundation,” she said, noting that the funds allow the district to maintain optimum class sizes, wellness programs and many other programs.