City Council Considers Joe McDougall for Next Top Attorney

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank City Council will consider appointing Joseph McDougall as the next city attorney during its next meeting on Tuesday. McDougall currently serves as Burbank’s chief assistant city attorney.

Upon approval, he would replace the current city attorney, Amy Albano, who is retiring from the city on Nov. 13. She has held her position for just over 10 years.



McDougall has been working in Burbank’s city attorney’s office since 2005. Based on the city’s succession planning and McDougall’s interest in being city attorney, the municipality said in a news release, the City Council interviewed him for the position. The council later appointed Mayor Bob Frutos and Vice Mayor Jess Talamantes to meet with him to discuss the position; they are recommending the City Council approve an employment agreement.

Frutos said he is “pleased to recommend the appointment of Joe McDougall. His years of dedication to the city and his strong expertise in municipal law make him a perfect fit for Burbank.”

In addition to a salary of $270,000, which the city said is just under the top of the range, the proposed employment agreement outlines other standard benefits, including medical, life insurance, accidental death benefits, leave hours, car allowance and a deferred compensation matching plan.