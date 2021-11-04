Tornados Defeat L.A. Contreras, 18-7

First published in the Oct. 30 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover High School’s varsity football team rebounded and snapped its three-game losing streak with a comeback victory against visiting Los Angeles Contreras, 18-7, last Friday.

Two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped the Tornados secure their sixth victory, the first time they have had that many wins since 1987, according to L.A. area sportswriter Jim Riggio. Since two of the 1987 games were won via forfeit, the last time Hoover won six games on the gridiron was in 1983.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis, who carried 10 times for 71 yards and passed once for 6 yards, scored two rushing touchdowns. On defense, he intercepted a pass and had six total tackles (three solo, three assists).

Junior Cedric Lynum rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Sophomore Giovanni Vartanyan, who shared quarterback duties, completed 10 of 20 passes for 76 yards. He also carried once for 3 yards.

Sophomore Joseph Dizon caught eight passes for a team-high 56 yards and also had a 29-yard interception. Senior Adam Rivera had two receptions for 14 yards, while sophomore Isaac Perez had one catch for 12 yards.

Aside from a first-quarter touchdown, Hoover’s defensive line was sturdy as it accumulated 65 total tackles as a unit. Perez fortified the line with 11 total tackles (five solo, six assists) while junior Frank Higginbotham and Gabriel De La O each recorded eight total tackles; the latter also recorded Hoover’s only sack. Senior Kevin Amiri had six tackles while junior Christian Izaguirre and sophomore Daniel Baneham both tallied five tackles.

Hoover visited Glendale High for the highly anticipated intracity rivalry matchup and lost, 39-8. The Tornados finished with a 6-4 overall record.