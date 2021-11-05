Brain Health Forum on Nov. 6

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is hosting its sixth annual Brain Health Forum, to be held via Zoom webinar, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

Registration is required ahead of time to tune into the free series of talks, which are slated to address a variety of topics related to brain health, aging and diseases and the research behind them. The event is being presented by USC-VHH, the California Alzheimer’s Disease Centers at USC and Rancho Los Amigos, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at USC.

The program’s itinerary is as follows:

• 9 a.m., a welcome from Dr. Clifford Feldman, clinical director of the USC-VHH geropsychiatric program

• 9:10-9:45 a.m., “The Aging Brain from a Gerontological Perspective” by Dr. Seyed Parham Khalili, a clinical assistant professor of family medicine and geriatrics at Keck School of Medicine at USC

• 10:30-11:05 a.m., “Causes and Consequences of Poor Sleep in the Elderly” by Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at Keck School of Medicine

• 11:05-11:40 a.m., “Emerging Treatments for Alzheimer’s and Memory Loss” by Dr. Lon Schneider, chair of psychiatry and neuroscience at Keck School of Medicine

• 11:45 a.m.-noon, “Participating in Research” by Alice Gunderson, a brain research study liaison with the USC/Rancho Los Amigos Geriatric Neurobehavior and Alzheimer Center

• Noon-12:15-p.m., “Community Resources as We Age” by Adria Navarro, program manager of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging

To register for the program, visit bit.ly/21USCVHHBrainHealth or contact Gunderson at (323) 442-6062.

Related