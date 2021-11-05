Dine to Support Orthopaedic Institute for Children Nov. 18

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild will host a dining fundraiser at La Cañada Imports Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

By mentioning LCFOG when ordering lunch or dinner, a portion of each order made will benefit the guild in their ongoing support of Orthopaedic Institute for Children.

LCFOG has supported OIC for 65 years, both financially and by volunteering at the downtown facility. All money raised for this venture will be directed in its entirety to OIC where doctors treat any child with orthopaedic conditions regardless of ability to pay or parents’ financial status.

To make an order, visit La Canada Imports located at 1537 Foothill Blvd., or call (818) 790-6277.

