Mary E. Lillibridge | Obituary

Former Burbank, Calif., resident, Mary E. Lillibridge, died October 15, 2021, at Rosewood Courte in Edmonds, Wash.

Mary was born in Hospers, La., to Nicholas and Elizabeth Graff. The family moved to Burbank, Calif., and Mary graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1949. Mary married Thomas Lillibridge in 1953 and together they raised six children: Martin, Patricia, Margery, Kathryn, Bruce and Diane.

Mary lived at the same Burbank address for more than 50 years until moving to Edmonds, Wash., to live with her daughter Margery.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas; brothers, Donald and Anthony; and her sister, Dorothy. In addition to her children, Mary is survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on November 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.

