Falcons, Nitros Fall in Playoff Openers

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ tennis team was eliminated from the CIF playoffs with a 13-5 loss at Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos in a Division 1 first-round match on Wednesday.

Falcons’ No. 1 singles player Teleya Blunt earned CV’s only sweep by defeating her opponents 6-2, 6-2, 6-0.

“[Blunt] played really well today, actually better than she normally plays,” said Diol Kim, Crescenta Valley’s second-year head coach. “Her second game against Alexis [Vo, Los Osos’ No. 2 singles player], she played very smart. They were having very long, loopy ball rallies going for a long period of time.”

CV’s Amanda An, who replaced Chloe Kim after Kim injured her back on a serve in the first game, defeated Los Osos’ No. 3 singles player, 6-1.

Meanwhile, CV’s Claudia Chmielewski also defeated Los Osos’ No. 3 player, 6-0, helping CV pull ahead 5-4 in singles play.

“Chloe and Claudie didn’t have a lot of difficulty playing those last matches, but they played really well on the last one,” Kim said.

Los Osos (24-1 overall record) swept CV in the nine doubles sets.

The Falcons finished the season fourth in the Pacific League with a 6-7 record (6-6 overall).

GLENDALE HIGH SCHOOL

Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ tennis team lost its CIF-SS Division 2 first-round playoff match against host Mission Viejo Trabuco Hills, 17-1, on Wednesday.

The No. 1 doubles team of juniors Nahnor Ghazarian and Sarah Davtyan earned Glendale’s lone victory against Trabuco Hills No. 3 doubles team, 6-3.

The Nitros finished third in the Pacific League with a 6-4 league record (7-6 overall).