In Honor of Veterans Day

Photo courtesy Keith Eich

A group of local students was seen recently caring for the 13 flags erected on a crosswalk over the 210 Freeway near Berkshire Avenue after the flags were torn in the wind and possibly damaged by vandalism. The flags were put up in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bomber’s detonation in Afghanistan on Aug. 26 during evacuation operations. City Councilman Keith Eich, who frequents the overpass on his morning runs, said the sight of the fresh flags billowing in the morning sun “was a beautiful thing.” Today is Veterans Day, a federal holiday honoring military veterans who have served in the armed forces.

