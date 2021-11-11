St. Francis Shares League Crown

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A stellar performance from Max Garrison propelled the St. Francis football team to a 44-32 victory over host Encino Crespi on Friday and a share of the Angelus League championship.

The senior running back rushed for 262 yards and four touchdowns on four carries to help St. Francis win its final regular season game and finish 2-1 in league play (7-2 overall). Loyola High of Los Angeles also finished 2-1.

The Golden Knights trailed Crespi 19-14 in the first quarter but settled down in the second and went into the half with a 21-19 lead.

The Celts (2-7 overall record) stormed back and led 32-31 early in the fourth quarter, but St. Francis junior quarterback Jack Jacobs rose to the occasion and ran for two scores to help his team earn a share of the league title. He finished with 59 yards on the ground and two scores and also completed 16 of 30 passes for 170 yards and an interception.

Garrison added two passes for 43 yards and Daniel Hara had seven catches for 43 yards. Dylan Bell finished with two receptions for 35 yards, Preston Jernegan hauled in two passes for 28 yards, Myles Shannon recorded two catches for 19 yards and John Calmette contributed a two-yard reception.

Senior Milo Orona led the Golden Knights defense with six tackles, including a sack, and Garrison intercepted a pass. Duncan Sprengel also recorded six tackles and forced a fumble, Mayze Bryant finished with four tackles, Jernegan had three tackles and one sack, Bell also contributed three tackles, and Diego Jimenez, Mher Baranian, Racin Delgatty, Myles Shannon and Calmette each contributed two tackles.

St. Francis kicker Clint Geryak was a perfect 3-for-3 in extra point attempts and booted a 32-yard field goal.

A coin flip gave Los Angeles Loyola the No. 1 seed from the Angelus League and the Golden Knights the No. 2. St. Francis hosted an unbeaten Irvine team in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5, at Jim Bonds Stadium.