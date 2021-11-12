ALF Drama to Perform ‘Willy Wonka KIDS’ Production

First published in the Nov. 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The stage at Lanterman Auditorium erupted in song and dance as local students in grades 5-7 presented “Willy Wonka KIDS” on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

This Assistance League of Flintridge’s fall drama presentation is a special adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The audience will delight in the adventures of kind-hearted Charlie and four other children who find golden tickets and enter eccentric Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. What happened inside?

The 21-person cast performed under the direction of ALF Drama Director Katelyn Fike. She has directed multiple ALF shows including “James and the Giant Peach JR.” and “Aladdin KIDS.” Tristan Waldron is assistant director and Nancy Abbott is musical director. Come enjoy familiar musical numbers such as “Pure Imagination” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”

Admission is free and masks are required. The Lanterman Auditorium is located at 4491 Cornishon Ave.

ALF is also pleased to announce that the following production will be “the Lion King Experience KIDS” for students in grades 3-6. Online registration begins Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at ALFlintridge.org. Rehearsals for the production begin Jan. 11, culminating in the performance on March 4.

For more details regarding the ALF Drama program, visit ALFlintridge.org, or call (818) 790-2211.