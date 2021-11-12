USC-VHH to Host Wine-Tasting Event

First published in the Nov. 6 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s wine-tasting fundraiser is being held on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the USC-VHH patio, located at 1812 Verdugo Blvd.

The “Fall for Wine” event will feature wines from San Antonio Winery, which will be available for purchase. Funds raised will benefit the construction of USC VHH’s new Interventional Radiology/Cardiac

Catheterization Lab. This resource is a critical tool for diagnosing and treating emergent cardiac conditions.

Entry costs $40 per person, with $20 being tax deductible, according to a USC-VHH statement.

To attend the benefit, RSVP via email to Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu, or call (818) 952-2226.